'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai Have Been Casually Dating For A Month (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai’s romance isn’t just a Coachella fling, ET has learned.

The Vanderpump Rules star and fitness trainer have been "casually dating" for a month and met at a wedding in Mexico, sources tell ET.

Madix was photographed dancing and enjoying herself in Oaxaca, Mexico, last month, which is where she met Wai, and they "really hit it off." Madix planned to attend the wedding long before news broke last month that her ex, Tom Sandoval, cheated on her with Raquel Leviss.

We’re told that since the wedding, Madix and Wai have been "having fun" and "right now the two are casually hanging out with no label."

Madix and Wai have both worked in the hospitality industry and shared several friends in common, but didn’t connect until the wedding. Madix's friends find Wai to be "a breath of fresh air."

After the wedding, Wai shared a video on Instagram saying, "What a great time in Mexico beautiful weekend with amazing friends. Thanks @laurenb33 and @chef_michael_jenkins for bringing such great people together. Great seeing old friends and meeting new friends!!!"

Over the weekend, Madix and Wai were spotted having the time of their lives at Coachella. On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules star and her crew had a packed second day at the annual music festival in Indio, California. The fitness trainer was included in the festivities and spotted getting close to the reality superstar.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Madix and Wai attended the Camp Poosh pool party together with a group of pals. Wai shared a series of videos on his Instagram Story from their second day in the desert, including a snap of his, Madix and their friends' shadows, a video of Madix dancing during a nighttime performance and a picture of them cozied up to one another.

Madix also took to her Instagram Story to share the same photos and videos as Wai, in addition to some Polaroid pictures featuring her, Wai and their friends. Madix also showed off some matching alien tattoos that she got with her friend, Bradley Kearns.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

An eyewitness told ET that Wai was there to support Madix as she got the new ink.

"Ariana was with Daniel at the Camp Poosh party yesterday at around 4:30 p.m. PT," the eyewitness said. "They stood together arm-in-arm while Ariana waited to get a tattoo. When she was consulting with the tattoo artist, Ariana and Daniel seemed comfortable together. Dayna Kathan was also with Ariana and was in support of her getting her tattoo. Dayna was standing by Ariana's side."

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Madix's second day at Coachella came after she proved she was there to live her best life. In a video with influencer Farai Bennett, Madix gave the world a little update.

"Guys, I'm with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?" Bennett asked.

"Amazing! Yes," said Madix in response to also being asked if she's thriving. The social media influencer later added, "What doesn't kill her, then better run," to which Madix responded with, "F**k yeah."

Meanwhile, Sandoval is happy to see his ex-girlfriend moving on. Sandoval was at LAX on Tuesday, and shared with TMZ his opinions on Madix's PDA-filled weekend with Wai at Coachella.

"I love that," Sandoval said before adding that he wants to see his ex move on. "Yes, I do. I really do."