'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Stassi Schroeder Is Pregnant With First Child: Report

Stassi Schroeder has a baby on the way. The former Vanderpump Rules star is reportedly pregnant with her first child with fiancé Beau Clark, according to multiple reports. Schroeder's rep had no comment at this time.

The 31-year-old reality star and Clark have been romantically linked since February 2018. The two got engaged last July. The pair was set to tie the knot in Rome this fall. Though, amid the coronavirus pandemic they were likely to move the wedding to 2021. Their special day would have been part of season 9 of Vanderpump Rules. Us Weeklywas first to report the pregnancy news.

However, news of her pregnancy comes just days after she, along with Kristin Doute, got fired from the Bravo show for past racist actions against their former co-star Faith Stowers. In a statement to ET, Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed that "Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules."

Additionally, after Schroeder apologized for her past actions, her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, was removed from all platforms. She was also dropped by her publicist and agent.

"Racially insensitive comments from my past have resurfaced. It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better," Schroeder wrote in her apology. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused. I am grateful for the people in my life that continue to check me and push me to evolve into a more educated person."

"What I did to Faith was wrong," Schroeder added in part. "I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness. I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions -- to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

Stowers previously opened up to ET about the online bullying she had received as a result of the cast's backlash toward her following the Jax Taylor cheating scandal. Last week, during an Instagram Live session, she recalled how Schroeder and Doute racially targeted her in a 2018 incident.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos," Stowers said. "They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they called the cops and said it was me."

"This is, like, a true story. I heard this from actually Stassi during an interview," Stowers added, seemingly referencing Schroeder's past appearance on the B*tch Bible podcast.

