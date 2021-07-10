Valerie Bertinelli Posts Tearful Video After Being Body Shamed on Social Media

Valerie Bertinelli got very real with her followers about what it feels like to be told you need to lose weight from a complete stranger.

On Thursday, the Hot in Cleveland and Food Network star posted an emotional video and noted that while she "was going through some recipes online," she "made the mistake of reading the comments."

"Someone...decided to point out that I need to lose weight," she said, tearing up. "...You're not being helpful."

"When you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is that person is obviously going through some things, because if I could lose the weight and keep it off, I would," she continued. "But since I haven't been successful with that my whole entire life, at 61 I'm still dealing with [it]. You think I'm not tired of it, lady?"

Bertinelli has had a tough year, as her ex-husband, Eddie Van Halen, died last October. "Where's the compassion?" she asked her Instagram followers. "You think a stupid little comment like 'you need to lose weight,' not f**king helpful."

The actress was also very candid about her emotions in the caption for her video. "Aren’t we tired of body shaming women yet?! smh," she wrote. "I was going to delete my stories because it’s a little embarrassing and scary to be so vulnerable. But then I realized it was hitting a ‘good’ nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to dm and share your same vulnerability and struggles. We all could use a little more kindness and patience and grace, because we just never know what someone else is going through. So here it is. Not deleting. Owning it. ♥️ #compassion"

Bertinelli's son, Wolfgang Van Halen, commented on his mother's vulnerable message, writing, "You’re perfect the way you are, Ma. I love you ❤️ (also for no particular reason, what was that f**ker’s @ so I can harass them with memes?)"

Demi Lovato, who has been vocal about her struggles with body shamers, also commented, writing, "I love you. You said it yourself, you’re already enough AND whoever said that is hurting.. or not being shown enough compassion in their lives.. I’m sorry you had to deal with this. Here for you always 🙏🏼💞"

In addition, musician Michelle Branch came to Bertinelli's defense. "You’re so beautiful and such an inspiration. I’ve been on the receiving end of comments like these so many times," she wrote. "Hell, half my life! It f**king hurts. Thank you for being vulnerable and authentic and always leading with such heart."

Back in 2016, Bertinelli opened up to ET about learning how to love her body. "Do I want my jeans to be a little looser? Hell yeah!" she said. "But I'm happy today."