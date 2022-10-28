Val Chmerkovskiy to Miss 'Dancing With the Stars' After Contracting COVID-19

Val Chmerkovskiy has tested positive for COVID-19. Dancing With the Stars confirmed to ET on Friday that the 36-year-old pro, who's partnered with Gabby Windey on the show's 31st season, won't appear on Monday's episode amid his quarantine.

"Val Chmerkovskiy unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will sit out this week’s show as he quarantines," reps for the show told ET. "Alan Bersten will dance with Gabby in his place until he’s cleared to return to the ballroom."

Chmerkovskiy addressed the situation in a video posted to Instagram.

"Got some bad news. I unfortunately, tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday," he said. "It sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word."

Chmerkovskiy continued by revealing that Windey tested negative for COVID, meaning that he and his partner are "still in" the competition.

"The great thing is that we have some awesome pros on the show, one of them being Alan, who's going to step in, learn the routine, and partner with Gabby this Monday," he said, before asking fans to vote Windey and Bersten through to the next round.

"Again, this is a huge bummer. I'm very disappointed. I feel like I let some people down. Selfishly, I was really looking forward to this week's routine, being Halloween, being the Argentine Tango. I really, really love this routine," Chmerkovskiy said. "But the good thing is that Gabby knows it, Gabby's ready, and Alan's going to do a great job. You guys are going to vote us through, so I'll be back next week."

Chmerkovskiy concluded by stating, "Thank you for all your support all season long. I feel fine. I will be back. This is a minor setback for a major comeback."

Chmerkovskiy and Windey last performed during the show's Michael Bublé Night. They danced the Rumba to Bublé's song "Home," earning a final score of 46/50.

Dancing With the Stars returns for a special Halloween Night Monday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.