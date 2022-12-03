USMNT Eliminated From World Cup After 3-1 Loss to the Netherlands

The United States men's national team has been eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a 3-1 defeat Saturday at the hands of the Netherlands.

With the loss, Team USA has now lost four of its last five Round of 16 matches it's played in, following the same results in 2014, 2010 and 1994. The last time the men's team advanced to the quarterfinal stage was in 2002. The men's team did not qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

"We all know what we put out there tonight wasn't our best stuff," U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner told Fox Sports following the loss. "That's the disappointing part. We all want to create moments for people back home to fall in love with the game. And tonight was not one of those nights, unfortunately."

Team USA trailed 2-0 at the half, largely due to defensive breakdowns. Memphis Depay took advantage in the 10th minute when the prolific scorer connected on a cross to give the Dutch a 1-0 lead. Daley Blind also scored for the Netherlands.

The U.S. mounted a comeback after second-half sub Haji Wright's trailing foot managed to connect with Christian Pulisic's cross for a 76th minute goal that soared over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the corner of the net.

LET'S GET ONE MORE 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5FcFMkei6h — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

The Netherlands scores a third!



Netherlands now leads the USMNT 3-1 late in the second half pic.twitter.com/HsmcVco9V2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

A team that made America proud ❤️🇺🇸



THANK YOU, @USMNT 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/6IFNzE9COZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

But any chance of a tie to force extra periods dissipated after Denzel Dumfries, who was left all alone on the far post, connected on a volley in the 81st minute to seal the win for the heavy World Cup favorites.

“We want to inspire another generation and I think that’s the clear message within our locker room," Turner continued. "When you have opportunities against top opponents on the world stage you want to put your best foot forward and be able to do that. Unfortunately, tonight we weren’t up for it.”

Team USA coach Gregg Berhalter applauded the team's effort.

"This is a difficult one to handle. It's such a good group of guys, such a close group of guys," he said. "We came up short today but not for the lack of trying, not for the lack of effort. I think the guys poured everything they had into this game. Unfortunately, we lost it."

The U.S. will host the 2026 World Cup.