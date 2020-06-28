Up to 60% Off Adidas at the Amazon Summer Sale

Get ready to shop big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with Amazon's fashion summer sale event! The Adidas sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Summer Sale (aka Big Style Sale). For a limited time with this Amazon sale, you'll score up to 30% off on Adidas collection and up to 50% off on Adidas Stella McCartney pieces. No promo code is needed.

Purchase amazing discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this weekend including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

The Amazon Summer Sale ends on Sunday at midnight so be sure to check out the deep discounts on tons of stylish designer fashion items at affordable prices, before it's over.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks.