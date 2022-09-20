Untangling Adam Levine Affair Allegations: Who is Sumner Stroh?

This week, an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh came forward with allegations that she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, "for about a year."

Levine is married to Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with their third child. The two wed in July 2014 and news of Prinsloo being pregnant was revealed earlier this month.

Stroh took to TikTok claiming that a friend of hers tried to sell screenshots of her correspondence with Levine to a tabloid, so she decided to come forward with the story herself. Stroh said she was "young and naive" when she had the alleged affair with Levine and claims she feels "exploited."

In the screenshots she posted, Levine allegedly says, "It is truly unreal how f**king hot you are like it blows my mind. ...You are 50 times hotter in person and so am I hahaha."

She also claims that he later came back into her DMs asking if he had a baby boy, if he could name the child Sumner. “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” Levine allegedly asked.

In a second TikTok video, Stroh addressed Levine's relationship with Prinsloo and claimed that she was "under the impression their marriage was over."

"I'm not the one who's getting hurt here. It's Behati and her children, and for that I am so, so sorry," Stroh said in the clip.

Adam Levine/Instagram Stories

On Tuesday, Levine released a statement about the now-viral allegations. "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the singer began. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."

So, who is Sumner Stroh? Here are five things to know.

1) Model with Verge Agency

Stroh is a signed model with Verge Agency, a talent management company based in Los Angeles. She also works as a social media influencer, with 391,000 followers on Instagram.

2) College background

According to Stroh's Instagram bio and LinkedIn page, the model attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated in 2020.

3) Relationship with Levine

In his statement Tuesday, Levine asserts that he did not have an affair with Stroh but did admit to engaging with her in a "flirtatious manner." For her part, Stroh claims their affair lasted "for about a year." In response to Page Six, Stroh claimed her relationship with Levine was “physical, yes, but I’m not saying anything further.”

4) Career

In addition to her work as a model and influencer, Stroh also has an OnlyFans page. According to her LinkedIn, she also works as a marketing manager for her sister's jewelry line, Strung By Stroh.

5) Response to Backlash

Following the release of her now-viral TikTok, Stroh took to Instagram to address the backlash she had received and confront claims that she is lying about her alleged affair with Levine.

“Aware people are going to try to fill in the gaps with many false assumptions. I don’t feel like I’m doing any favors considering the manner this had to go about,” she said. “It’s a lot to digest but hopefully, at the very least, the truth being out can do some good.”