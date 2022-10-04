'Unsolved Mysteries' Trailer Previews Baffling New Investigations to Come in 'Volume 3' (Exclusive)

After first being revived by Netflix in 2020, Unsolved Mysteries is back with Volume 3, as the popular true-crime series looks into more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. Ahead of its return on Oct. 18, ET has an exclusive preview of the investigations to come, including two submitted by viewers of the show.

“Netflix viewers from around the world have rallied together to discuss theories, provide tips, and keep hope alive that these mysteries will be solved. We are so excited for the world to see this next volume of even more baffling and bizarre mysteries,” says executive producer Shawn Levy.

Netflix



Among this year’s nine mysteries are the unexplained death of an 18-year-old volleyball star, the unsolved murder of a beloved single father, the uncertainty around a Las Vegas man’s overdose, the disappearance of a St. John’s University student, how an experienced boater ended up tied to his anchor and the abduction of two small children.

Additionally, the series will explore reports of strange lights over Lake Michigan, paranormal activity taking place on a Navajo reservation, and unexplained encounters with a restless ghost.

“It may be dark and sometimes scary, but it’s rooted in humanity and the hope that we can bring closure to these families,” Levy adds.

Following the response to the cases presented in the first two seasons, which led to over 5,000 tips and prompted the FBI to reopen an investigation into Alonzo Brooks’ death (Vol. 1’s “No Ride Home”), executive producer Terry Meurer is hopeful the same will happen again.

“With this volume, we’re again hoping the Netflix audience will engage to help solve these cases and bring justice to these families,” she says. “Someone, somewhere knows, holds the key to solving these baffling new mysteries… perhaps it’s you!”

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 will roll out during a three-week event, with new episodes streaming on Oct. 18, Oct. 25, and Nov. 1.