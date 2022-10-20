Unforgettable Gala Honoring Asian Excellence Reveals 'Illuminate' Theme for 20th Anniversary (Exclusive)

Unforgettable Gala, the annual awards ceremony honoring and celebrating Asian excellence in entertainment, culture and social justice, has set a date for its milestone 20-year anniversary.

This year's gala, which will once again be held in the Beverly Hilton ballroom, will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills, California, ET exclusively reveals. The theme for the star-studded gala is "Illuminate."

Black Eyed Peas' Apl.de.Ap has been tapped to perform at the evening's festivities.

Daniel Dae Kim and Lisa Ling co-chair this year's selection committee, overseeing nominations and voting by a select group of committee members who represent Hollywood executives and entertainers, as well as past award winners and other Asian Pacific Islander leaders and tastemakers.

“The Unforgettable Gala began shining a light on the API community 20 years ago, at a time when there was relatively little awareness and less opportunity,” said Kim. “Today, we’re fortunate enough to celebrate how far we’ve come as we honor both the API icons who helped pave the way, as well as the next generation of talent proudly taking us into the future.”

“In the over 30 years that I’ve worked in the media, I have seen the number of APIs grow quite exponentially,” said Ling. “Being represented on screens, on stage, in sports and in business in greater numbers has been a long time coming. Especially during a time when many in our community have felt under attack, seeing APIs in all aspects of popular culture enshrines our sense of belonging.”

Apl.de.Ap expressed gratitude for being named the Unforgettable Gala's main entertainment, saying that the announcement coming during Filipino American History Month makes it extra special.

“I’m honored to perform at the 20th anniversary of the gala and especially excited to highlight Filipino culture,” said Apl.de.Ap. “It’s very cool to have this announcement made during Filipino American History Month, too. And I’ll be bringing on some special friends to mark this momentous occasion.”

Last year's gala recognized achievements made by Sandra Oh, John Cho, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Simu Liu, Justin Chon, Destin Daniel Cretton, Adele Lim, the cast of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and more.

Watch highlights from the 2021 Unforgettable Gala below.