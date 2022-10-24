Tyrese Gibson Teases What 'Magic' Fans Can Expect From 'Fast X' (Exclusive)

Get ready for an epic high-octane thrill ride! Tyrese Gibson is excited for the 10th installment in the Fast & Furious franchise to race into theaters.

Gibson spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier backstage at Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards in Beverly Hills on Sunday, and revealed that fans will get a good look at the action-packed Fast X in just a few months.

"This might be an exclusive, and I hope I don't piss nobody off, but the Super Bowl is gonna have the world premiere of the [Fast X] trailer," Gibson shared. "And it's going to be much longer of a trailer than usual!"

Super Bowl LVII will be kicking off on Feb. 12, so fans have less than four months before getting a look at all the long-awaited and star-studded action of the forthcoming film.

"So I'm excited!" Gibson shared. "Jason Momoa, Jason Statham, Vin [Diesel]. Just too much magic!"

"I actually just watched the movie, four days ago," Gibson added, "and it's crazy. That's all I can say, man."

Apart from the franchise's stalwart regulars -- including Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster and Sung Kang -- the film is also featuring some returning famous faces and newcomers, including Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Scott Eastwood, Cardi B, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren.

Fast X roars into theaters May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, Byron Allen's TheGrio Awards show is scheduled to air later this year on TheGrio and other AMG platforms.