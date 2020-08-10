Tyra Banks Hints That a 'Coyote Ugly' Reboot Is In the Works

Twenty years later and fans still can't fight the moonlight! Tyra Banks revealed on Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show that she was recently supposed to have a call about making another Coyote Ugly.

Banks played sexy bartender Zoe in the film that was in a women-run Western-themed bar in New York City. "Yes, we are talking about trying to do Coyote Ugly 2 or a series," the Dancing With the Stars host shared.

As for whether she'd reprise her role and jump back up on the bar to perform those scene-stealing dances, Banks said confidently, "I feel like I do have the dance moves, as long as no one choreographs me and tells me exactly how to dance."

This time, she'd want DWTS judge Derek Hough to help her out. "I'm kind of tempted to ask him to choreograph like 16 counts for me to see if I can do it," she shared. "I'm asking you now, Derek. Can you choreograph that for me?"

Coyote Ugly, which also stars Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia, Maria Bello, Bridget Moynahan, John Goodman and Izabella Miko, grossed an estimated $114 million at the worldwide box office when it came out in 2000.

The film also featured a cameo from LeAnn Rimes, who sang the movie's hit song, "Can't Fight the Moonlight." In 2018, ET asked the 38-year-old singer if she'd ever join a reboot or sequel of the cult classic.

"I'm down," said Rimes, who was 17 at the time of filming. "I can actually dance on the bar legally this time."