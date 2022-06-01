Tyler Sanders, '9-1-1: Lone Star' Actor, Dead at 18

Tyler Sanders, best known for his role on the Fox hit show 9-1-1: Lone Star, has died. He was 18.

According to multiple reports, the young actor died Thursday in his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County's Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office lists the actor's cause of death as "deferred." There's a "pending additional investigation" into what led to his death.

Sanders' agent, Pedro Tapia, told Deadline, "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time." ET has reached out to Sanders' rep for comment.

Sanders had just recently celebrated turning 18. He took to Instagram back in February to commemorate the milestone birthday, posting a photo of himself eating pancakes. His caption said, "18! I’m an adult! 🎉."

He appeared in season 3 of the Rob Lowe-led show that aired back in April. He also appeared in ABC's The Rookie, NBC's What About Barb? and the 2019 film The Reliant.

Sanders, who reportedly started acting at 10, also played the role of Leo in the Prime Video kids series Just Add Magic.