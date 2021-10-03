Twitter Reacts After 'The Talk' Hosts Have Heated Debate Over Sharon Osbourne Defending Piers Morgan

Viewers of The Talk on Wednesday witnessed a very honest and emotional conversation between the hosts take place.
Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth had a passionate debate about Osbourne standing up for her "friend" Piers Morgan after his decision to leave Good Morning Britain as well as his controversial comment about Meghan Markle.
While Osbourne expressed that she did not agree with Morgan's comments about not believing Markle's suicidal thoughts, she reiterated that he is a close friend and supported his freedom of speech. The other co-hosts, however, attempted to explain why Morgan's comment may have been off-putting to many people.
"There's a difference between bigotry, prejudice, and racism," Underwood expressed. "To speak upon something and not accept what she is saying, what Meghan has been saying, it could be true, and the responses to that could be true and the fact that you don't even want to take into consideration that her desire to want to end her own life is connected to her race. That dismissal makes it a racist situation."
"So #TheTalk was pretty intense today," one user tweeted.
Another user wrote, "Well done @sherylunderwood and @elainewelteroth. It couldn't have been easy, but you spoke truth to power. #TheTalk."
On Tuesday's GMB, Morgan stormed off the morning show set after he was confronted about his comment regarding Markle by TV personality Alex Beresford. It was announced that same day that he was exiting the program after six years.
Hours later, he tweeted that he was standing by his statement about the Duchess of Sussex. "On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK," he wrote. "Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions."
