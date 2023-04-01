Tucker Carlson Out at Fox News

Tucker Carlson is leaving Fox News. On Monday, it was announced that the primetime host and the network have mutually agreed to part ways.

The network shared the news in a surprise statement that read, "FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 p.m. as an interim show with rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named. On Monday, Brian Kilmeade will be the first host to fill in.

Carlson has been a fixture on the network since 2009. In 2016, the often controversial television personality began hosting the nightly show, Tucker Carlson Tonight.

The news of Carlson's departure from the network comes almost a week after Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems agreed to settle a $1.6 billion defamation case brought against the network that falsely claimed Dominion helped rig the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Dominion's lawyers said that Fox News would pay $787.5 million to settle the lawsuit soon after Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis announced that the "case has been resolved."