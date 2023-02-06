Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotional Tribute to His Late Mom

One month after the death of his mother, Tristan Thompson is sharing a candid message of grief.

On Jan. 6, news broke that Thompson's mom, Andrea Thompson, had died. While ET has not confirmed the cause of her death, she reportedly suffered a heart attack and died suddenly. On Sunday, Feb. 5, her 31-year-old son took to social media, sharing an emotional letter to his "mommy in heaven" and photos of them together through the years, including a picture of him seemingly holding her hand in the hospital.

"It has been one month since you’ve been gone. I’m in disbelief. I'm in the deepest part of sorrow & grief," he wrote on Instagram. "My soul is empty as I come to terms that my biggest supporter/superhero is gone. I cannot thank you enough for always being a woman of faith, being one of Gods warriors, fighting back with whatever the world threw our way. You constantly protected us through prayer. My hero you fought all the battles you needed to and it was time for you to go home. Man, What I wouldn’t give to hear ur voice."

The athlete added, "Mommy I know you’re watching down on me; I wanna say thank you for picking me as your son. You dedicated ur life to ur boys & the church. Prayed & fasted for family/friends because you know how evil this world is. Mommy, all the sacrifices you did for ur sons will never go unnoticed or without appreciation. You were an amazing mommy, role model, best friend & the strongest woman I know."

The basketball star also acknowledged his own faults with an apology. "All I can say is, I'm sorry mommy for the wrong decisions I've made in my life. I'm sorry for the embarrassment &pain. You raised me better than what I was able to show you," he wrote. "But I have also learned sorry is not enough. Actions speak louder than words. So I wont just say sorry. Stay tuned to the ways I will show the world what an amazing son you raised. I will show you that even when we fall & make mistakes, we get back up. You are my motivation. Stand beside me as I become the man I know you always believed in. I'm going to make you proud, I promise!"

Tristan also addressed his youngest brother, Amari, who has epilepsy, and vowed to be his caregiver in his mother's absence. "Mommy, Amari is going to be taken care of," he promised. "I’ll protect him, love him &do anything in the world to make sure he’s OK."

Concluded the father of four, "I know they say time heals all but I don’t think this pain will ever go away. We had so many memories &more I wanted to share with you. We will still share them but now from heaven. As the tears roll down my face, all I can ask is please continue to be my light. mommy, you’re my guardian angel and I’ll forever praise you. I love you mommy. I can’t wait to see you and when I do I’m going to run and give you the biggest hug and kiss. I promise to make you proud."

In late January, Khloe Kardashian, who shares two children with Tristan, also took to social media to mourn the loss of Andrea, calling her death "one of the toughest times in so many of our lives."

"I feel blessed that I am lucky to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so incredibly difficult. So difficult that I’m choosing not to say goodbye for good because that is something I cannot fathom," Khloe wrote in part of a lengthy tribute. "Goodbyes for good are something I don’t believe in. I KNOW I will see you again. I know I will hear your sweet voice and infectious laugh again. I know I’ll get to feel that embrace of yours. I’ll see you again with the many that have gone before you that I so desperately miss, love and cherish. So, I’m choosing to say, that until I see you again in Heaven, I miss you and I will continue to miss you more and more every single day."