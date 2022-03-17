Trevor Noah Speaks Out on Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's 'Terrifying' Split

Trevor Noah has some thoughts on Kanye "Ye" West's split from Kim Kardashian. On Tuesday, the host of The Daily Show posted a nearly 10-minute long video about the ongoing situation between the rapper and the reality star, stating that, as of late, "Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back."

Noah began by pointing out how the story of the couple's divorce began as tabloid fodder, but took a turn recently when West released a music video for his song, "Eazy," which showed him kidnapping and burying a claymation figure that resembled Pete Davidson, Kardashian's boyfriend.

"I do understand that art can be therapy. I honestly do understand that. But I also understand that therapy can be therapy," Noah said. "What's weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health, so I get it. You want to have art as therapy, but here's what's weird that Kanye doesn't understand. What we're seeing, it makes you uncomfortable."

"With Kanye, we don't know how to feel. We don't know how to worry. I think Kanye doesn't seem to understand that. He goes, 'Leave me to create my art.' Yeah, but Kanye, you told us you have problems, now when we worry about that, you say we shouldn't worry, because it's not problems, or it is problems. Which is it?" Noah continued. "It puts society in a precarious position. The reason I say that is because of his harassment of Kim."

The story, Noah said, has kept "on escalating" from there. The host went on to push back at the idea that all of this was a publicity stunt, noting, "Two things can be true: Kim likes publicity; Kim is also being harassed."

"You may not feel sorry for Kim because she's rich and famous....Whatever, you hate her. Whatever," he said. "But what she's going through is terrifying to watch and it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave... One of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, [is] unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her."

Noah then related the situation to his upbringing, which he said was in "an abusive household," where his mom was often told she was "overreacting" to the situation.

"Women are questioned for what is happening to them, as opposed to people questioning what is happening to them," he said. "... As a society we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, 'Hey, slow down. Let's all put our hazards on because there's a storm right now and some s**t might go down.'"

Noah concluded, "If Kim cannot escape this -- Kim Kardashian -- if she cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?"

After seeing the clip, West posted a racial slur-filled rant against Noah. That post, coupled with West's previous attacks on Kardashian and Davidson, led Meta, Instagram's parent company, to ban the rapper for 24 hours for violating its policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying, multiple outlets reported.

The ban came days after West posted a since-deleted video, accusing Kardashian of keeping their kids away from him. He also referenced an alleged text exchange between him and Davidson, in which the Saturday Night Live star stuck up for Kardashian and her parenting skills.

Prior to that, West claimed that he was being kept from his children on social media, prompting Kardashian to comment on his post, "Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school."

As for how the situation is affecting Kardashian, a source recently told ET that "Kanye's actions are causing a lot of stress for her," adding, "She wants him to stop and not have the kids hear anything or be affected negatively by his antics."