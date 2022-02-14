Trevor Noah Set to Headline White House Correspondents' Dinner

Trevor Noah has been announced as the headliner for this year's White House Correspondents' Dinner.

The Daily Show host will entertain the crowd at the association's annual celebration, scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 30, The White House Correspondents' Association announced on Monday. This marks the first return of the dinner since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 dinners were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The White House Correspondents’ Dinner celebrates Americans’ freedoms and the working people who bring the news to the world," said Steven Portnoy of CBS News Radio, president of the WHCA, in a statement, giving Noah's current comedy tour a shout-out. "Trevor is an incredible talent who keeps us laughing — and thinking — four nights a week. We can’t wait for him to help bring our 100-year Washington tradition Back to Abnormal."

The association started hosting the dinners in 1921, promoting "excellence in journalism as well as journalism education, and to ensure robust news coverage of the president and the presidency." Is it traditionally attended by the president and first lady, along with senior government officials.

However, under Donald Trump's presidency things changed as he skipped the event three years in a row. After comedian Michelle Wolf took jabs at D.C. officials in 2018, Trump called the event "too negative." Historian Ron Chernow took over speaking duties the following year.