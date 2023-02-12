Travis Kelce Dances In The End Zone After Touchdown at Super Bowl LVII

Travis Kelce showed off his dance moves after scoring the Kansas City Chiefs their first touchdown during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Kelce hit the "stanky leg" in the end zone following his touchdown. His fellow players joined him as he celebrated. At the time, his touchdown evened the score between both teams during the first quarter.

Travis is playing his brother, Eagles player Jason Kelce, during the Super Bowl this weekend. The face-off is the first time two brothers have played against each other during the Super Bowl. ET caught up with the men's mother, Donna Kelce, last week.

"Travis will dance all the time," Donna said, adding that Jason is less likely to show off his moves. "Jason needs a few beers, but when he dances it's a spectacle," she said.

Though the brothers may be facing off, Donna told ET she was taking the rivalry in stride and was cheering for both her sons during the big game.

"My boys have worked really hard to get here and I need to support them," she said, but also took a moment to thank everyone who played a part in making the Kelce brothers' dreams come true.

"Maybe I laid the foundation with their dad," she said, "but it's all the mentors, all the teachers, all the community people, parents. There's so much that goes into raising a child and everyone had a hand in getting them to where they are today."

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content coming your way before game day! Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.