Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Is Praying For His Recovery Amid Hospitalization: 'He Is In Great Hands'

Travis Barker's ex is expressing her support for him. In a statement to ET, Shanna Moakler, thanks fans for their well wishes amid Travis' hospitalization and sends some good thoughts of her own to her ex-husband.

Shanna and the Blink-182 drummer were married from 2004 to 2008 and share two kids -- Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16. Travis is also close to Atiana, Shanna's 23-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children, I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney," Shanna tells ET of Kourtney Kardashian, with whom Travis tied the knot earlier this year.

"I pray for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried," she adds. "Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

Shanna's statement comes days after Travis was spotted with Kourtney by his side as he was rolled on a stretcher amid a medical emergency.

The next day, a source told ET, "Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney. They called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital. After speaking with Travis and running several tests, doctors said Travis is suffering from pancreatitis."

Amid Travis' health scare, the drummer tweeted out a cryptic message that read, "God Save Me." It's unknown why he posted this message, as that is also the title of a song he worked on with Machine Gun Kelly. MGK performed with Landon in New York City the same day that the rocker was hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Alabama asked for prayers on Instagram. Then, on TikTok, the teen posted an image of her holding her father’s hand with a message that read, "Please say a prayer." She later deleted the pic.

Alabama posted again on Wednesday, writing on her Instagram Story, "Thank you guys for all the prayers and love, I appreciate you & love all of you."

Atiana also took to her Instagram Story in the wake of Travis' health scare, writing, "Thank you for the outpouring of love and prayers sent our way at this time. It is heard, felt and appreciated."