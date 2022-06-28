Travis Barker Hospitalized With Kourtney Kardashian By His Side

Kourtney Kardashian is sticking by her husband's side after a trip to the hospital. According to TMZ, who was first to break the news, Travis Barker arrived with his wife at West Hills hospital Tuesday morning before being taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.

In photos taken outside the hospital, Kardashian is seen comforting her husband, who was being wheeled into the ambulance by paramedics.

Per TMZ, Kardashian, who was dressed in black sweats and a black hoodie, followed closely behind the ambulance before joining the Blink-182 drummer at Cedars-Sinai.

It's not yet known why Barker went to the hospital or what medical emergency he's suffering, but the hospital visit comes on the same day that the musician cryptically tweeted, "God Save Me."

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Barker's daughter, Alabam, also took to social media to ask for prayers for her father, saying, "please send your prayers."

Barker's trip to the hospital comes just one day after the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated Khloe Kardashian's 38th birthday, with Barker sending both well wishes and flowers to his wife's younger sister in honor of her special day.

