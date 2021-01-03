Tracy Morgan Playfully Roasted for Mispronouncing 'Soul' at the Golden Globes

Tracy Morgan had a bit of a flub at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, and the men nominated for Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy weren't going to let him forget it. While presenting the award for Best Original Score – Motion Picture, Morgan accidentally said "Sal" instead of the winners, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste of Soul.

Morgan realized his mistake immediately, but by then, the winners' speeches were already playing. Once they concluded, the men up for the next award, Don Cheadle, Nicholas Hoult, Eugene Levy, Jason Sudeikis and Ramy Youssef, playfully roasted Morgan for his mistake.

Tracy Morgan trying to read the word ‘SOUL’ is the funniest thing of all time. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/X00JOq0l3Q — Korked Bats (@korkedbats) March 1, 2021

"Don't get nervous!" Levy hilariously warned, as Youssef bursted out laughing.

"Is it Sal who won Soul?" Cheadle joked. "Who won?"

"Soul's Pizzaria!" Sudeikis chimed in. "Soul's Pizzeria!"

Morgan issued an apology on Twitter. "Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!!" he wrote.

Sorry SOUL. I was thinking about the pizza I was going to get from my guy SAL on the way home!! — Tracy Morgan (@TracyMorgan) March 1, 2021

Still, fans and famous friends also couldn't help but joke about the flub -- and praise the Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy crew -- on social media.

So far the best part of this #GoldenGlobes has been the zoom hang of Don Cheadle, Eugene Levy, and Jason Sudeikis making fun of Tracy Morgan’s “Sal”. We need more candid content like that! — Knewberry (@MrMisterMiracle) March 1, 2021

Watching #TedLasso @jasonsudeikis lose his shit while making fun of Tracy Morgan is the highlight for me, so far. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KQgKru2KWy — Nicole Maffeo Russo (@nicolerusso) March 1, 2021

When Tracy Morgan said “SAL” won instead of “SOUL” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/2dLbhFQzfp — bb (@stvpidluv) March 1, 2021

how the hell did tracy morgan pronounce the word soul wrong pic.twitter.com/csL6XxGSHR — Meredith (@dithberry) March 1, 2021

Nothing will ever be better than Tracy Morgan yelling “Sal!” instead of “Soul!” — Sam Sanders (@samsanders) March 1, 2021

Congratulations to Sal! Tracy Morgan always brings the laughs 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes — Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) March 1, 2021