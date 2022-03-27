Tracee Ellis Ross Hits Oscars Red Carpet in a Style That Can't Be Missed

Tracee Ellis Ross always knows how to make a statement on a red carpet, and Sunday night's Oscars was no different!

The 49-year-old actress stepped onto the red carpet in a strapless, tea-length, red Carolina Herrera gown. Ross paired the bold look with matching shoes, an equally bright red lip and a stunning diamond and pearl necklace.

She wore her hair slicked back and kept her smile wide as she posed for pics ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

"It's very wonderful to celebrate," Ellis told ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier of being at the Oscars. "When so much feels genuinely heavy and intense in our world, not just in our country, to have something beautiful like art to share and celebrate about and come to together is exciting."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In an interview with WSJ in January, Ross also reflected on the end of Black-ish, including her getting emotional during the final week of filming.