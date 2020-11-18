Tory Lanez Pleads Not Guilty in Megan Thee Stallion Court Case

Tory Lanez has plead not guilty in the Meghan Thee Stallion court case.

A rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office tells ET that Tory's attorney was in court on his behalf on Wednesday and entered a not guilty plea [for assaulting a woman]. ET has reached out to both Tory and Megan's attorneys for comment.

The "Say It" rapper's next court date is Jan. 20, 2021.

In October, Tory was charged with assaulting Megan during an alleged shooting incident in the Hollywood Hills in July. Tory was charged with a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, a felony count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and for personal use of a firearm. Tory responded to the charges by denying the accusations in a tweet that read, "The truth will come to the light."

Megan was also granted a protective order against Tory, in October. The "WAP" rapper has been vocal about the situation, claiming multiple times that Tory shot at her, with bullet fragments allegedly hitting her feet, requiring emergency surgery.

Tory, on his end, has said he didn't want to have a feud with Megan, and he has no intention of trying to insult or disrespect her.

"I don't ever want to come off like I'm here to bash this girl or I'm here to talk down about this girl, or be at a place where I'm disrespecting her," Tory said. "Because to me, as a person, she's still my friend, no matter what."

