Tori Spelling Hospitalized for 'Dizziness' and 'Trouble Breathing'

Tori Spelling revealed on Wednesday that she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing just days before the holidays.

"Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night," the mother of five wrote along with a selfie from her hospital bed (via Us Weekly). "To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

ET has reached out to a rep for Spelling for comment on her condition.

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness," Spelling continued. "Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

According to Us Weekly, Spelling headed to the hospital after being "low on oxygen," and told her fans she was "having a hard time breathing, [with] high blood pressure and crazy dizziness."

While there, she noted that her doctors would be "running a battery of tests," and ended by telling her followers, "I wanna get home to my kids" for the holidays. Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15, whom she shares with husband Dean McDermott.

Spelling is no stranger to sharing her health struggles online. In January, she documented her family's experience with COVID, noting that her symptoms continued for over a week.

"Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated," she wrote on Instagram. "A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That's how it works."