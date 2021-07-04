Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Welcomed Second Child in Quarantine

Topher Grace is a dad of two! The 42-year-old actor and his wife, Ashley Hinshaw, welcomed their second child last year, he confirmed to People. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, already shares a 3-year-old daughter, Mabel.

"We had a kid during quarantine," Grace tells the outlet, adding that before the baby's arrival, he spent time playing video games and binge-watching TV. "Then it was a lot of changing diapers."

The Home Economics actor did not share the sex of the newborn or its name. Back in August, Us Weekly reported that Hinshaw had given birth to baby number two.

The couple confirmed they had a second baby on the way in January 2020 when they attended The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven at Hollywood Palladium. While there, the pair posed on the red carpet, with Hinshaw, 32, cradling her growing bump.

In 2017, Hinshaw confirmed the news of her first pregnancy when she was six and a half months along by sharing a glowing selfie on Instagram.

