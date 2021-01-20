Tony Goldwyn Hosts President Biden’s Inauguration Parade and 'Scandal' Fans Can't Get Enough

Fitzgerald Grant's presidency probably would have benefited from social distancing. Alas, we'll never know how the Scandal crew would have handled these unprecedented times, but outside Shondaland, Tony Goldwyn was on hand to host President Joe Biden's virtual Inauguration Day parade.

"I gotta tell you, I played a president on TV a few years ago," he said at the top of the Parade Across America broadcast, "and I never got a parade from Shonda Rhimes anything like the one you're going to see today."

A former (TV) president helping inaugurate our new (real life) president? Well, that was enough for Scandal hive to put on their white hats and unleash their Twitter fingers. Because if there is anything Scandal fans have handled, it's social reax.

Scandal may be over, but Scandal Twitter lives on. Enjoy:

Not Tony Goldwyn participating in the inaugural parade....Olivia Pope come get Fitz please 😂😂😂 — Quenette, MPH (@quenetteeeee) January 20, 2021

They may have not gotten former President Trump to attend but they got former President Fitz Grant @tonygoldwyn @CNN pic.twitter.com/LdPkul7Nm6 — Christina Morden (@ClaryNathanWill) January 20, 2021

I see Tony Goldwyn will be at the #Inauguralparade, as any former president should, and I’m half expecting Olivia Pope to be by his side. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/lwfnrjevTf — 😷 LSG 😷 (@LastSingleGirI) January 20, 2021

@CNN you’ve made a mistake. I think you meant to say “President Fitzgerald Thomas Grant III participates in parade”. @tonygoldwyn @kerrywashington pic.twitter.com/VKTp5POHW4 — Jordan Goetz (@JGoetz246) January 20, 2021

@tonygoldwyn cnn just acknowledged us scandal fans and i was so excited i was like YES THATS FORMER PRESIDENT FITZGERALD GRANT 😭😭😭 — madi🦋 HAPPY LATE BIRTHDAY PATRICK (@merderseuphoria) January 20, 2021

Tony Goldwyn aka President Fitz Gerald of #Scandal is part of the inaugural parade...pls where's Kerry Washington aka Olivia Pope ??,#Inauguration2021 — Xeeno Miller (Fluffy Bear Hugger)⚘ (@Geenyzeeny) January 20, 2021

Even Olivia Pope herself, Kerry Washington, gave an RT for the occasion:

President Fitzgerald being part of the Inaugural Parade for President Biden is so...*chefs kiss* #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/c0wSNDuGiV — Shondaland Digital (@byshondaland) January 20, 2021