Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star, Still Alive in Hospice Care

Tony Dow, the Hollywood veteran best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, is still alive but in hospice care.

According to CBS Sunday Morning, Dow's wife, Lauren, says Dow is near death but still alive and breathing. Dow had reportedly been battling a re-occurrence with cancer. He had been diagnosed with cancer back in May.

Just hours prior, Dow's reps, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, told ET that Dow died Tuesday morning. A statement was also posted on the actor's verified Facebook account, but it has since been taken down.

Leave It to Beaver starred Dow, Mathers, Hugh Beaumont (Ward Cleaver) and Barbara Billingsley (June Cleaver). The sitcom aired for six seasons from 1957 to 1963, first on CBS and then on ABC. Dow would later reprise his role on The New Leave It to Beaver from 1983 to 1989.

Some of Dow's other TV credits included My Three Sons, The Greatest Show on Earth, Never Too Young, Dr. Kildare and Mr. Novak. His work as Wally on Leave It to Beaver would lead to the Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award by the Young Artist Foundation in 1987.