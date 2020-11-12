Tommy 'Tiny' Lister, 'Friday' Star, Dead at 62

Tommy "Tiny" Lister, known for his role as Deebo in the Friday films, has died.

He was 62. The actor was found unconscious in his Marina Del Rey, California, home on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports. His cause of death has yet to be confirmed. ET has reached out to Lister's rep for comment.

“He was a wonderful guy with a heart of gold. Everyone loved him. A real gentle giant We’re all devastated," his manager Cindy Cowan told Variety in a statement.

Born in Compton, California, Lister began his career as a wrestler before taking up acting. While he was nicknamed "Tiny," he stood at 6'5." He wrestled Hulk Hogan in the World Wrestling Federation after appearing as Zeus in 1989’s No Holds Barred.

He was widely known for portraying Deebo, the neighborhood bully, in Friday and the sequel Next Friday. From there, he had roles in The Players Club, Beverly Hills Cop II, No Hold Barred, The Dark Knight, Little Nicky and The Fifth Element, among many others. He also played the character Finnick in Zootopia, as well as Klaang in a Star Trek: Enterprise pilot.

He also had cameos in a slew of music videos for artists like Ice Cube, 50 Cent, Sublime, French Montana and more.

Upon hearing the news of his death, Ice Cube took to social media to express his condolences.

"RIP Tiny 'Deebo' Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera," he wrote. "Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already."

RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020

See more messages below:

RIP to Tommy Lister. You will be missed. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) December 11, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of Thomas “Tiny” Lister, Jr, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/rYHKH7uy6m — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 11, 2020

One of the nicest bullies we've come across. RIP Deebo 🙏



Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lister family. pic.twitter.com/6dDdHTOpQa — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 11, 2020