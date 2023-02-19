Tom Sizemore Hospitalized in Critical Condition Following Brain Aneurysm

Tom Sizemore -- best known for his work in Saving Private Ryan, Black Hawk Down and Strange Days -- has been hospitalized.

Sizemore, 61, is in critical condition in intensive care following a brain aneurysm, his rep confirmed to People on Sunday, adding that it is a "wait-and-see situation."

Sizemore collapsed at his home at 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to TMZ, who were the first to report the story.

Emergency medical services were called to the home after Sizemore was found unconscious, and he was rushed to the hospital.

ET has reached out to Sizemore's reps for comment.

Hours before he suffered a brain aneurysm, the veteran screen actor shared a throw-back photo featuring the cast of his 1995 crime drama Heat.

The behind-the-scenes photo showed Sizemore hanging out with Robert DeNiro, Val Kilmer, Danny Trejo, Jon Voight and others.

According to IMDB, Sizemore has 30 films in different stages of production and post-production, and it's unknown at this time if or how his hospitalization will impact any of his forthcoming projects.