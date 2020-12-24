Tom Selleck Spreads Holiday Cheer by Leaving a $2,020 Tip at NYC Restaurant

Tom Selleck is feeling extra generous this holiday season.

Donnie Wahlberg, who starred in Blue Bloods with the 75-year-old actor, revealed via Twitter this week that Selleck recently left a $2,020 tip on a $204.68 bill at Elio's restaurant in New York City.

"I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side!" Wahlberg, 51, tweeted. "Love ya dad. I didn't start it but I'm proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU. #spreadloveandlovewillspread."

According to pics of the bill shared by Wahlberg, Selleck left a special message for the restaurant servers, while also giving a shout-out to the New Kids on the Block singer.

"For Elios, I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg's 'Tip Challenge' with my sincere hope for a better 2020," wrote Selleck, who portrays Wahlberg's father, Frank Reagan, on the CBS series. "Thank you all."

Wahlberg and his wife, Jenny McCarthy, previously took part in the 2020 Tip Challenge (which originally began in Michigan) back in January. The two left a $2,020 tip for a server at IHOP in St. Charles, Illinois, repeating the good deed in November at Marshland restaurant in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

