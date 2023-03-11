Tom Schwartz Addresses Tom Sandoval-Raquel Leviss Affair

Schwartz, who throughout season 10 has been pegged as the guy Leviss had her eye on after calling off her engagement to James Kennedy, said he was shocked to learn about Sandoval's dalliances with Leviss and saddened to see his nine-year-long relationship with fellow co-star and friend, Ariana Madix, come to an end.

In video obtained by TMZ, Schwartz said Sandoval's doing "okay relatively speaking" and that he has a sense of profound sadness. That being said, Schwartz says Sandoval "feels like a piece of s**t, and to some extent, he is. But he knows he f***ed up."

As for Ariana, Schwartz is adamant she has a really good support system.

"She's with friends," he said. "I hope she's living a good life and indulging. I hope she goes on a living spree."

Schwartz insists he hasn't seen or talked to Leviss since the so-called "Scandoval" broke.

As for whether he knew about the affair all along, Schwartz deflected, saying he prefers not to talk about it.

"You'll see it play out on the show."

The Schwartz and Sandy's co-owner's statement comes following two public apologies from Sandoval, who mentioned his business partner in his first post about the scandal.

He then focused his apology on Madix, writing, "Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

News of Sandoval and Leviss' affair first broke earlier this month, with a source telling ET that there have been "too many instances where Ariana felt like Tom disrespected her and she finally ended things."

"Tom and Raquel’s incident has created a major split in the group with almost everyone against Tom and Raquel," another source told ET. "The group feels like Tom has been going through some sort of midlife crisis, with the creation of his band and acting out at times. The girls are rallying around Ariana, but know in time she'll be OK."

Meanwhile, Vanderpump Rules has resumed production with plans to include the breakup and its fallout in season 10, a source told ET. That split, another source told ET, is for good as neither Madix nor Sandoval wants to get back together.

"Ariana has no plans to get back with Tom after what he did to her and Tom is ready to move on," the source said. "Ariana is devastated and feels betrayed, something she won't be able to get over for a long time."