Tom Holland Set to Star In Another 'Spider-Man' Trilogy After 'No Way Home'

There's no way that Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Tom Holland's last turn as the eponymous webslinger. At least according to Sony producer Amy Pascal.

Pascal recently opened up about the character's cinematic future, and confirmed that Holland would be donning the iconic red-and-blue suit for an entire second trilogy!

"This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel [and it's not] the last Spider-Man movie," Pascal told Fandango in an interview published Monday.

The intellectual property rights have always been notoriously complex with regards to the latest series of Spider-Man films, as Sony owns the rights to the character but has been working with Disney and Marvel Studios to incorporate Tom Holland's Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Holland himself has been hesitant to confirm his possible involvement in future Spider-Man films, however Pascal stated that the 25-year-old English actor would in fact be returning to the franchise.

"We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies," Pascal stated.

As for Holland, the actor was recently the subject of a GQprofile, and said that it might be "time for me to move on." And, importantly, for the character to move on.

"Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film," Holland said, referring to the character who takes on the mantle of Spider-Man in Marvel comics, and currently fights crime in tandem with Peter Parker's Spider-Man.

Miles Morales was the central character in the critically acclaimed animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but has yet to appear in any of the live-action Spider-Man films.

In that same profile, Holland -- who was 19 when he first portrayed the friendly neighborhood crimefighter, admitted that the role "is an important part of my life." However, he added, "If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong."

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters Dec. 17.