Tom Holland Reacts to Zendaya's NAACP Image Awards Look

Tom Holland is making his support for his girlfriend Zendaya known! On Sunday, the Euphoria star shared a picture of her look from Saturday night’s 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards. “Last night for the NAACP Image Awards in this beautiful 1956 @balmain ♥️ @luxurylaw,” the 25-year-old captioned the picture. “Shot on my Leica M10, with the help of @mills.stills.”

In the photo, Zendaya gazes towards the sky while she shows off the green strapless top with the flowing burgundy skirt. The actress served as a presenter and nominee for the evening.

In the comments, the Spider-Man star made sure to tell the world that he had eyes on the picture before anyone else.

“First,” the 25-year-old actor wrote in the comments. Zendaya also got love in the comments from her Euphoria co-star, Maude Apatow, who wrote, “beyond.”

Zendaya and Holland often react to each other’s photos on social media. In real life, the couple, who remain lowkey, have been spending some time with each other. Earlier this month, the pair were joined by Holland’s little brother and Zendaya’s friend, and Euphoria co-star, Hunter Shafter, during a New York Rangers game.

Holland rocked a jersey that read "Zendaya," while the actresses jersey read, "Holland."

The same week, the pair were spotted at the Prada store and holding hands while leaving a NYC hotel.

In January, the actress visited Holland’s family in London. Rumors of the pair’s romance started during the 2017 Spider-Man press tour. The two seemingly confirmed their love over the summer when they were spotted kissing in a car.

During an interview with GQ in November, Holland spoke about why they choose to keep details of their romance private. "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway," Holland said, adding that he and Zendaya "sort of felt robbed of our privacy" when the pics of them kissing surfaced.

He added that him and Zendaya, "just that we didn’t want to" talk about their romance.

"It’s not a conversation that I can have without her… This isn’t my story. It’s our story," he said. "And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together.”

Zendaya told the same publication that the entire ordeal was "was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive."