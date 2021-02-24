Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya Troll 'Spider-Man 3' Fans By Teasing Competing Titles

The third Spider-Man movie is called Spider-Man: Phone Home! Or Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker, or Spider-Man: Home Slice -- depending on who you ask.

Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya trolled fans on Tuesday by each "revealing" a different title for the upcoming movie.

"So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can’t wait for you lot to see what we have been up to. Love from Atlanta," Holland wrote alongside a post that included a snap of himself with Batalon and Zendaya, before the Phone Home title.

At first fans were confused by the ET reference, before seeing Batalon and Zendaya's posts about the Home-Wrecker and Home Slice titles.

"SPIDER-MAN HOMESLICE YALL KILLING ME," one fan tweeted.

SPIDER-MAN HOMESLICE YALL KILLING ME pic.twitter.com/ki1OpLWwAC — michelle ☾ (@RUEDEESHA) February 24, 2021

"I cant do this anymore," another joked, while others had fun creating their own titles.

i cant do this anymore pic.twitter.com/8DnWvXGT3D — Spider-Man 3 Updates (@spideyupdated) February 24, 2021

See more reactions below.

I think "Spider Man: Home Alone 2 Lost in New York" could also work. — Brussel Sprouts and Bacon (@TARDIStourguide) February 24, 2021

This is the REAL title pic.twitter.com/rFOHi87vom — Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) February 24, 2021

This is the *REAL* title pic.twitter.com/4MacsGeEah — Jace Diehl (@JaceDiehl) February 24, 2021

phone home, home-wrecker and now home slice pic.twitter.com/EKxnT2Opca — rona ☾ (@katsIut) February 24, 2021

WHY ARE YALL PLAYING GAMES 😭😭😭 what’s the real title pic.twitter.com/oN0r1i2Iof — Mak n Cheese ミ☆ (@ruespillbottle) February 24, 2021

Why are y’all doing this to us pic.twitter.com/J33SDMG5s8 — Black Lives Matter🖤🤎✊🏾 (@riccyric77) February 24, 2021

Spider-Man: Homecoming came out in 2017, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019. Then, the fate of the franchise was up in the air after the deal between Disney and Sony to share the character was on the verge of dissolving.

However, the studios -- with a bit of nudging from Holland -- reached an agreement that will see Marvel producing a third Spider-Man film set within the MCU and allow Peter Parker to appear in a future, as-yet-revealed Marvel Studios film.

