Tom Holland and Zendaya Spotted Kissing in Los Angeles

Peter Parker and MJ appear to be an item in real life! On Thursday, Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed kissing at a red light while in the actor's Audi sports car during a sunset drive in Los Angeles.

In addition to Holland going in for a kiss from Zendaya, the photos, which were published by Page Six, show the two also making faces and acting silly with one another.

That same day, the two were seen exiting a house in the L.A. neighborhood of Silver Lake together. Zendaya was wearing loose, hip-hugger green pants, a white tank-top and black sneakers, while Holland wore drawstring shorts, a white T-shirt with a flannel over it and white sneakers and socks.

Rumors that the two are an item have been circulating for years. They were first reported to be dating back in July 2017 during their Spider-Man press tour. However, both actors have continuously shut down rumors of romance, with Zendaya telling Variety in August of that year that Holland was one of her “best friends.”

“He’s a great dude,” she told the trade publication at the time. “He’s literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we’ve had to do press tours together. There’s very few people that will understand what that’s like at 20 years old."

Zendaya later told ET that being the subject of stories linking her with Holland didn’t faze her after so many years in the entertainment industry.

“It happens all the time, and of course we expected it,” she said. “I mean, it comes with the territory. It comes with the job, so it's all good.”

Since romance rumors sparked in 2017, the two have been romantically linked to other people. In July 2019, Holland was seen holding hands with Olivia Bolton in London’s Hyde Park, and Zendaya was seen cozying up to her Euphoria co-star, Jacob Elordi, that same year.

Neither Holland nor Zendaya have yet to confirm their recent romance rumors, but fans can expect to see a lot more of them this year when the two embark on a press tour for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is expected to hit theaters Dec. 17.