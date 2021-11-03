Tom Hanks Tears Up Remembering 'Bosom Buddies' Co-Star Peter Scolari

Tom Hanks is missing his longtime friend and co-star, Peter Scolari. Scolari died last month at the age of 66 after a two-year battle with cancer.

On Tuesday, Hanks was on Jimmy Kimmel Live and reflected on Scolari, who co-starred with him in the 1980 sitcom, Bosom Buddies, for two seasons.

The 65-year-old actor played a clip from the short-lived show before getting choked up talking about his friend.

"Peter has a lovely family, his wife, Tracy, he's got absolutely great kids, and we lost him to the emperor of all maladies, so thanks for letting us show that," Hanks, looking visibly emotional, told Kimmel.

The Oscar winner also talked about his time on the show improvising with Scolari.

"God bless him. I miss him every day," Hanks said of Scolari. "I don't know how many people truly do change your lives when you cross paths with them, but he and I met, we picked up the scripts and we started screwing around and I actually thought, 'Oh, this is it. This is how this works. This is like a hand inside a glove.'"

He added of spending lots of time with Scolari, "We were molecularly connected in a way that we started speaking the same language."

ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Hanks wasn't the only star who paid tribute to Scolari following his death. Lena Dunham, who played Scolari's on-screen daughter on Girls, shared memories of the late actor on Instagram.

"The shyest extrovert, the most dramatic comedian, the most humble icon," she wrote. "You had lived enough life to know that a TV show was just a TV show, but also to appreciate just what it meant to be allowed to play pretend for a living- and you never let us forget that this job was a privilege. I remember when you came back from doing a production of the Music Man somewhere- the theater had basically been a barn, there had been no WiFi and you had no understudy- and you were as grateful and delighted as you were when you were nominated for an Emmy."