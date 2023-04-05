Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black Welcome Baby No. 2: Find Out His Unique Name

Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black are now proud parents of two! ET has learned that the couple welcomed their second baby, a son named Phoenix Rose.

Baby Phoenix -- whose moniker appears to allude to a phoenix rising from the ashes -- was born on March 28 and joins big brother Robert "Robbie" Ray, 4, in making the Black-Daleys a family of four. The proud parents previously welcomed their first child via surrogate in 2018.

ET has reached out to a rep for the family for comment regarding the child's birth.

Daley, an Olympic diver, and Black, an Oscar-winning screenwriter, started dating in 2013. They got engaged in 2015, and tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in an English castle in May 2017.

Though they have not yet shared a photo of the family's newest addition, Black recently posted a series of heartwarming images to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of meeting his future husband.

"10 YEARS AGO TODAY," he captioned a silly selfie of the pair in front of the Eiffel Tower. "I met my best friend and the great love of my life at a random dinner in Los Angeles that I had no business being at (I had a script due the next day!). I worried I was in real (good) trouble from the first moment we spoke. I was right. Thank you Tom for all of your love, patience, and encouragement, for building our family together, and for all of the many adventures past and yet to come."

Black also recently shared a sweet photo of them and their 4-year-old son viewing his portrait hung in The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

"When I was a teen, my mom used to drop me off on her way into work to explore the @smithsonian museums in DC. I could never have imagined back then taking my husband and son to see my portrait hanging on these esteemed walls. Good to be home," he captioned a slideshow of photos.

In a joint interview with Out in 2016, Daley and Black previously opened up about experiencing "love at first sight" and how they both wanted to be parents.

"We were so busy making all these plans," Black said. "We both wanted to have children; we both wanted to build a home of our own someday."