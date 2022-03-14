Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Bündchen and Ex Bridget Moynahan Speak Out on His NFL Return

Gisele Bündchen is ready for some more football! On Sunday, the supermodel’s husband, Tom Brady, surprised fans with an announcement: He's not retiring after all. “These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” the quarterback captioned an Instagram post.



“I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible," he noted. "I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. We have unfinished business. LFG.”

Brady’s announcement was met with nothing but support from his wife of 13 years. "Here we go again! Let's go lovvvey! Let's go Bucs!,” Bündchen commented.

Brady, 44, and the Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life author are parents to Benjamin, 12, and 9-year-old Vivian. Brady is also father to 14-year-old John, who he shares with ex-wife, Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan celebrated the news and joked about the relief that came with it on her own Instagram page.

“Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays. Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you,” the 50-year-old actress wrote. In February, Brady shocked the world when he announced that, after 22 years in the NFL, he was hanging up his football jersey.

In the lengthy post, the Super Bowl champion expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, family and friends. The athlete rounded out the message with a tribute to his wife and children. "To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi," he wrote. "You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida."

"I'm just gonna take things as they come. I think that's the best way to put it, and I don't think [with] anything you never say never,” he said. “At the same time, I know that I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I’ll feel six months from now, but I try to make the best possible decision I can in the moment, which I did this last week.”