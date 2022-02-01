Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan and More Stars React to His Retirement From the NFL

Tom Brady is getting a lot of love after officially announcing on Tuesday that he's retiring from the National Football League after 22 years. The 44-year-old legendary quarterback's many celebrity friends and fans -- and even his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan -- publicly showed their support for him.

Moynahan, who shares her 14-year-old son, Jack, with Brady, Instagrammed the same photo he did to announce his retirement and shared kind words.

"So proud of @tombrady," she wrote. "Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps."

More well-wishers included fellow former NFL star Michael Strahan, who shared photos of the two together over the years.

"Congratulations to my man @tombrady on retiring from the NFL... Tom, I know you hate to be called the GOAT but there is no other word to describe your achievements!" Strahan wrote. "Proud to call you a friend, brother and business partner. Enjoy retirement and whatever the next phase of life brings you. Let's just make sure we hit the golf course since you now have some free time."

Alex Rodriguez also shared pictures of himself with Brady, writing, "Congrats to the 🐐, @tombrady on your retirement. 22 seasons, 7 championships, 3 MVPs, countless records. True greatness. Can't wait to see what you do next. #Legend #TB12."

Meanwhile, Shaquille O'Neal jokingly commented on Brady's post, "No man get your butt up and do one more year," before adding, "Love u bro absolute joy to watch."

Dwayne Johnson commented, "Congratulations, my brother. What a historic career. Now go enjoy that next chapter w/ that same passion, zest & mana."

Olympic swimming champion Michael Phelps wrote, "Congrats bro! Enjoy the next chapter."

Jon Bon Jovi Instagrammed, "@TomBrady made me a better singer. Tom made me a better songwriter, a better leader, seeker and more driven to succeed while remembering to love what I do."

More support came from Kevin Hart, who commented, "U will be missed champ," The Weeknd, Lindsey Vonn, Derek Hough, DJ Khaled and others.

Congrats to the Greatest. @TomBrady #12 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) February 1, 2022

Brady has been open about wanting to spend more family time with his wife, 41-year-old supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and his kids, which aside from Jack, include 12-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian. He gave a special shout-out to Bundchen in his retirement announcement.

"To my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi," he wrote in part. "You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida."