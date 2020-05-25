Tom Brady Splits His Pants During Charity Golf Tournament

Tom Brady had a wardrobe malfunction on national television!

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Phil Mickelson faced off against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in The Match: Champions for Charity at Medalist Golf Club in Florida, and amid the trash talk, air high fives and a torrential downpour, Brady experienced an embarrassing moment.

While picking up his ball on the seventh hole, it was revealed that Brady had split his pants wide open. Making light of the wardrobe whoops, the 42-year-old NFL pro tweeted: "Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess..."

The joke was in reference to those quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the charity game was put on to raise $10 million for relief for frontline workers, small businesses, and those in desperate need of food as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. CNN reports that within the first 30 minutes of the broadcast, they had raised $1.5 million in additional charitable donations. Overall, they were able to pull in over $20 million for charity.

Prior to the tournament, Brady made a quip at Woods' expense on Instagram, writing: "Can't wait for this sporting exhibition... although I’m not sure golf can be considered a sport if you can wear a visor and slacks while playing 🤔 @tigerwoods."

In the end, Brady not only split his pants, but Woods and Manning won the game.

