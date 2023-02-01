Tom Brady Announces He's 'Retiring for Good' in Emotional Message: 'I Wouldn't Change a Thing'

It's official, again. Tom Brady took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he is retiring "for good" this time.

The 45-year-old quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers posted a brief but emotional video sharing the news with his fans.

"I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good," the father of three said. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. I won't be long winded. You only get one long emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."

Brady previously announced he was retiring in early 2022 only to come out of retirement less than two months later.

Brady concluded his video on Wednesday looking visibly emotional as he thanked his family, teammates and opponents.

"Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing," he shared.

Brady captioned the post, "I love my family. I love my teammates. I love my friends. I love my coaches. I love football. I love you all. I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️"

The Bucs official account posted a large number 12 with photos of Brady inside writing, "#ThankYouTom🙏🐐"

Brady's former team, the New England Patriots, also commented on his post with goat emojis.

Brady, drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round with the 199th overall selection in the 2000 NFL Draft, was a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, six-time All-Pro, and he leaves the NFL as its all-time passing TD leader and all-time passing yards leader. For good measure, he also has the most career wins with 251.

Brady's decision to come out of retirement in 2022 had a negative impact on his personal life. In October 2022, Brady and his former wife of 13 years, Gisele Bündchen announced that they had finalized their divorce.

At the time a source told ET that Bündchen was "devastated," but added, "Tom and Gisele have love for one another, but Gisele knew she had to put herself and her family first over football."

ET spoke with Brady the night before his big announcement on Tuesday at the film premiere of the movie 80 For Brady. Of a future film career, he said, "we'll see," adding, "I'm trying to figure it out. Just taking it day by day. My friend says, 'The future happens a day at a time,' so, that's what life's all about. I'm enjoying tonight. This is really a magical night for me, and a lot of the people who put a lot of work into this, so I love being here supporting them."