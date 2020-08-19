Todd Chrisley Shuts Down Face-Lift Rumors

Todd Chrisley wants his fans to know he didn't have a face-lift. The reality star addressed plastic surgery rumors on Instagram after posting a selfie that got fans speculating.

On Sunday, Chrisley posted a pic showing off his freshly shaved face. He wrote in the caption, "As you might have guessed, @juliechrisley didn’t like the facial hair so i am back to basic and boring."

However, fans didn't seem as thrown by the lack of facial hair as they did by the fact that Chrisley looked, as one fan put it, "young as hell." Some asked if the pic was taken with a filter, while others said he looked like he was 14.

However, it wasn't until one commenter accused the 51-year-old reality star of using "fillers" and going under the knife that he decided to clear the air.

When one fan wrote, "Thank your plastic surgeon… your face is alllll filler," Chrisley shot back, "If it's not my face, then who should I return it to?"

That's not to say, however, that he's claiming he hasn't had procedures to recapture his youth. When Lisa Rinna commented "You look 12," Chrisley replied, "Well, thank God for laser, Botox and prayer."

That being said, Chrisley didn't shut down the possibility of going to a surgeon in the future. When asked by one fan, "Did you use filters on this photo or have you had a facelift?" Chrisley replied, "Neither, but maybe in the future."

