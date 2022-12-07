T.J. Holmes Had Affair With a Third Woman, Sources Say

T.J. Holmes finds himself at the center of a news cycle after it was revealed last week that he's been seeing his Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach.

Now, ET can confirm that Robach isn't the only woman who Holmes has had a relationship with at ABC. Earlier this week, ET learned that the TV personality had an affair with a producer who left the morning show in 2017. Additionally, two sources tell ET that Holmes was also romantic with a third woman who no longer works at the network.

As for when Holmes and Robach got together, a second source claims that the GMA3 co-hosts didn’t become romantically involved until after August.

Another source tells ET that Holmes' wife, attorney Marilee Fiebig, got suspicious of his friendship with 49-year-old Robach this summer while on vacation in the Bahamas celebrating his 45th birthday. "They had already been through so much trying to fix their marriage after his affair with the former GMA producer and then she saw a birthday card from Amy that was way too familiar," the source says. "[Marilee] was done after that."

ET has reached out to GMA and Holmes' rep for comment.

For the time being, Holmes and Robach are off the air while ABC executives figure out how to move forward following the media attention surrounding the co-hosts' relationship. A source tells ET that this decision was in no way a disciplinary action.

ET learned earlier this week that the two journalists separated from their spouses this summer, Holmes from Fiebig, and Robach from actor Andrew Shue. Both have been married since 2010.

"Everything was fun, sometimes flirty, but always professional," said a source in reference to Robach and Holmes' time on the GMA set.

"The relationship is all anyone can talk about. Staffers are filled with mixed emotions, because these two are very respected amongst the company, and are also two consenting adults, living their lives," another source told ET last week. "Everyone was wondering when the bosses would step in, and now that they have, it's a waiting game."