Tina Knowles Reveals Beyoncé's Daughter Rumi, 5, Is Already a Budding Fashionista

As they say, like mother, like daughter! Tina Knowles confirmed her family's stylish genes have continued with the next generation.

In a new interview for Oprah Daily, Beyoncé's famous mama revealed just how much the singer's younger daughter, Rumi, 5, is already interested in fashion.

"It’s funny because Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes," the proud grandma shares. "We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top, which had the same colors. It actually looked really cute."

"But her sister came in and Blue was like, 'My mom would be mad because she’s doing too much,'" Knowles recalls. "And Rumi said, 'This is my style.' She’s 5. I was impressed."

In fact, according to the matriarch, Rumi takes after another well-known relative. "She reminds me so much of Solange when she was little. She wore outrageous stuff, but she has an amazing sense of style," Knowles says. "So you let them do their own thing. You can’t say, 'No, this doesn’t go with this or that.'"

In addition to great fashion role models like her mom, aunt, grandmother, and older sister, little Rumi has also been getting some practice as a model for Beyoncé's athleisure line, Ivy Park. Recently, the youngster has appeared alongside her mom in an ad and in images shared on social media while sporting looks from the Adidas collaboration.

Plus, she's part of Beyoncé's initial test audience.

"They have definite determination about what they like and what they don’t like," Knowles tells Oprah Daily about her grandkids. "When Beyoncé’s doing the first samples, they get them, and some things they love, and some things you can tell are not their favorite. Kids like things that are comfortable. They don’t want anything that’s scratchy or too tight or high around the neck. So they absolutely give input on the brand. And they wear it—I mean, they are always in Ivy Park."