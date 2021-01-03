Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Skewer HFPA for Lack of Black Members in 2021 Golden Globes Monologue

Three thousand miles is nothing when you're Tina Fey and Amy Poehler! The pair kicked off the 2021 Golden Globes from opposite coasts on Sunday night -- and got right down to business.

The ladies' bicoastal opening monologue connected Fey in New York with Poehler in Los Angeles. While the past year has been nothing short of unusual amid the coronavirus pandemic, the night's hosts brought their A-game, their usual entertaining selves, and no-holds-barred attitudes.

Their opening act saw Fey and Poehler take aim at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which puts on the Globes, for its lack of Black members.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of 90 international -- no Black -- journalists," Fey said, later calling the HFPA "European weirdos."

Later in the monologue, Poehler pointed out the lack of inclusivity in nominations. "A lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That's it's thing. A number of Black actors and Black projects got overlooked," she said.

"The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important. And there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press," Fey added. "You gotta change that. So, here's to changing it."

The HFPA's lack of Black members earned criticism from stars over the weekend, following an investigation by the Los Angeles Times. In a statement on Friday, the HFPA said, "we understand that we need to bring in Black members, as well as members from other underrepresented backgrounds, and we will immediately work to implement an action plan to achieve these goals as soon as possible."

The HFPA wasn't the only target of Fey and Poehler's jokes, however. The duo passed over the "two other people" nominated alongside the female directors, Emerald Fennell, Regina King and Chloé Zhao during the ceremony, and called out Sia's "controversial" movie, Music.

However, the two ended their monologue with some positivity: "We are raising money tonight. Together, the HFPA, MRC and NBC are donating $2 million to Feeding America's COVID-19 response fund," Poehler announced.

This year's Globes is the first time Fey and Poehler have hosted the awards ceremony since their three-year run from 2012 to 2014.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association confirmed to ET on Feb. 2 that Fey would be hosting from the iconic Rainbow Room in Manhattan, while Poehler would be holding things down from the Beverly Hilton -- the usual home of the star-studded awards show.

Presenters and nominees will be participating from various locations around the world, as the ceremony adapts to the pandemic.