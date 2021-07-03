Time's Up Says HFPA's Plans for 'Transformational Change' Amid Controversy Are 'Not Enough'

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is planning "transformational change" amid the organization's diversity controversy -- but Time's Up says those plans are "not enough."

A recent investigation by the Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA's 87-member group of international journalists currently has no Black members. The Golden Globes previously received criticism for not including any Black-led contenders, like One Night in Miami, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Da 5 Bloods or Judas and the Black Messiah, in the Best Picture category, and they addressed the need for Black representation during last week's awards show.

In a statement on Saturday, the HFPA laid out their plans for change, including "hiring an independent expert in organizational diversity, equity and inclusion."

"Among other important tasks, this expert will audit our bylaws and membership requirements to help us guard against any exclusionary practices and achieve a more diverse membership. We are also mandating annual anti-racism and unconscious bias education and sexual harassment training for every member of the HFPA," the statement said.

The organization's other plans include "adding Black and other underrepresented professionals" to the organization, hiring a law firm to review the HFPA policies and increasing "support of internship, mentorship, and scholarship programs for Black and other underrepresented students."

However, Time's Up isn't impressed. "So NBCUniversal, Dick Clark Productions and the HFPA just declared that they have a plan to fix problems they've ignored for decades. We're not so sure," began a statement on Time's Up's social media pages on Saturday night.

"On behalf of the many artists who look to us to hold the HFPA's feet to the fire on the racism, disrespect, misogyny and alleged corrupt financial dealings of the Golden Globes, we need to see specific details, timetables for change and firm commitments," the statement continued. "The right words are not enough. The clock is ticking."

