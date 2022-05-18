Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on Why They Don't Want to Reprise Their '1883' Roles in 'Yellowstone' (Exclusive)

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill aren't venturing into Yellowstone territory just yet. ET spoke to the couple and 1883 co-stars at the Paramount+ upfront event Wednesday, where they shared why they don't want to reprise their 1883 roles in Yellowstone.

"Oh, I don’t know," McGraw told ET. "I think we like Margaret and James to sort of live in that atmosphere they created for 1883."

In addition to Hill and McGraw, the Yellowstone prequel stars Sam Elliott, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, LaMonica Garrett, Marc Rissmann, Audie Rick, Eric Nelsen and James Landry Hebert, and follows the Duttons as they embark on a journey through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America.

Just last week, it was announced that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford are next up to star in the Yellowstone universe's latest prequel, 1932 -- which will explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the mountain west.

As far what they want the actors to know about joining the Yellowstone family for the upcoming prequel, Hill said it's going to be "one of the most incredible experiences of their life."

"They should know it's going to be one of the most incredible experiences of their lives -- of their careers," Hill gushed. "The people that work on the set, behind the scenes -- they're gonna be well taken care of. It's the best of the best."

They couldn't help but praise the franchise Taylor Sheridan has created either, with McGraw telling ET that it was Sheridan's writing that drew him and his wife to 1883 in the first place.

"When we first started reading the script, 1883, it was one of the most beautiful things I've ever read -- both of us, and it's just truly incredible," McGraw shared. "I mean Taylor’s writing is what drew us to the entire project."

While the pair aren't reprising their 1883 roles, that doesn't mean they wouldn't be open to another Taylor Sheridan project.

"I mean, it depends," Hill shared. "It depends on the show, and the material," McGraw agreed. "I’d be happy to read one if he brought it our way."

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS, which is now Paramount.

