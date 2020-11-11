Tim Allen Goes Full 'Santa Clause' With His Impressive Beard

He shaves in the morning and in the afternoon he looks like this! Thanksgiving may not have passed yet, but Tim Allen is already channeling his Santa Clause character, Scott Calvin (a.k.a. Santa Claus).

On Tuesday, the 67-year-old actor tweeted a selfie with his thick natural beard, writing, "Woke up this morning and noticed a bit more stubble. This always happens to me as I transition to you no who this Christmas."

Woke up this morning and noticed a bit more stubble. This always happens to me as I transition to you no who this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/MAXNIbZs9f — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) November 11, 2020

Unless the photo is a throwback pic, it seems Allen has grown his impressive beard in less than a month. On Oct. 29, he shared a fresh-faced selfie with his Home Improvement co-star, Richard Karn, as they filmed their new reality series, Assembly Required.

Working this week on the History Channel show "Assembly Required" with Richard Karn. Lots of laughs pic.twitter.com/AHrX44Vt3S — Tim Allen (@ofctimallen) October 30, 2020

Allen appeared in three films from The Santa Clause franchise. The first, and most popular came out in 1994. The first film featured Allen as Scott Calvin, a divorced dad trying to make Christmas special for his son. When he catches Santa on the roof of his house and scares him, causing him to fall off, Scott is forced to take over the role of Kris Kringle.

In a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Allen shared that the script was originally much darker.

"The original Santa Clause is a little darker, written by two comedians, and I actually shot and killed Santa, in the original movie," he noted. "And he fell off the roof, because I thought he was a burglar. And he gives me the card, and the whole movie starts. And the kid goes, ‘You just killed Santa.’ And I said, ‘He shouldn’t have been on the roof when he wasn’t invited.’”