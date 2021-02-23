Tim Allen and Richard Karn on What It Was Like to Reunite 22 Years After 'Home Improvement' Finale (Exclusive)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the premiere episode of Home Improvement, and the show's stars are marking the occasion with a fairly wonderful new project. Tim Allen and former co-star Richard Karn have reunited for a new reality show, and the pair are looking back at what it's like to share the screen once again.

"All of us are real close," Allen told ET's Nischelle Turner. "I still see Richard way too much, boy, way too much."

"It just doesn't feel like 30 years," Karn added.

Allen and Karn spoke with ET on the set of their new workshop reality competition, Assembly Required, in which talented makers and DIYers from across the country compete head-to-head in at-home building competitions.

With both stars back on a set that looks like a tool-lover's Valhalla, the show feels like a real-life version of their fictional show-within-a-show, Tool Time, which their characters starred in on Home Improvement.

"I wanted to have Richard a part of this because it seemed like a reality extension of what Tool Time really was, where I add more power to it, I break something, he'd be the reality side of it, and it was a good fit," Allen shared. "This [show] is improv for 12 hours a day and I'm out of my mind. It's just like Al Borland and Tim Taylor."

"Well, it's improv with editing," Karn explained. "Because more than half of the stuff we can't even use. I don't think America is ready for that."

Despite being 22 years since Home Improvement came to an end, the show has a devoted and vocal fanbase who still love it more than two decades after it came to an end.

"I think it resonates with the parents that grew up with it and are now able to show their kids something that they can all sit together and watch," Karn reflected.

"They always celebrated the family," Allen added, referring to the beloved Home Improvement characters. "The couple that got along, raised the kids."

Home Improvement fans will get a chance to see their Tool Time dreams become a reality when Allen and Karn's new series, Assembly Required, premieres Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on History Channel.