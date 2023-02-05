TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Dishes on Her Sexy '2023 Audrey Hepburn' GRAMMYs Look

Dylan Mulvaney has officially made her awards show debut -- and in the words of Christian Siriano, it was "chic, chic, chic!"

The TikTok star, who has risen to fame documenting her journey online as a transgender woman, stepped out on music's biggest night in a red, cross-front gown by Siriano accented with cut-outs at the waist. In a look styled by Brad Goreski, Mulvaney accessorized with matching red gloves, earrings and rings and wore her hair in a braided updo.

"I just felt like a princess. It feels very, like, 2023 Audrey Hepburn," she told ET. "I feel like, honestly, like I'm stepping into my womanhood in a really exciting way, so I'm excited to show something a little sexier, you know?"

It was just days ago, in late January, that Mulvaney showed her face after undergoing facial feminization surgery. The 26-year-old has been chronicling her transition by counting her days of womanhood on TikTok. As she told ET, it's been 329 days of girlhood so far. "I can't imagine being here any other way and I'm just so grateful that the universe kind of let me find that identity before thrusting me into this world," she said. "Now the world gets to meet me in my true self."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

As for her upcoming 1-year anniversary, Mulvaney has some ideas for how she'll celebrate the milestone. "There might be some singing. It might be in a big city. It might be very glam," she teased. "You'll know soon."

